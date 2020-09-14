BUFFALO MAN ARRAIGNED FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER ON GENESSEE STREET IN BUFFALO

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 60-year-old Willie Henley of Buffalo has been virtually arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray to one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, both Class “D” felonies.

It is alleged that on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at approximately 3:00 pm, the defendant struck a Buffalo Police Officer twice with an aluminum baseball bat.

Henley was remanded without bail pending the completion of 2 forensic exams. He is scheduled to return on September 30th @ 9:30 am.

If convicted on all charges, Henley faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John P. Feroleto, Chief of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit, and Assistant District Attorney Sean B. Bunny of the Felony Trials Bureau.