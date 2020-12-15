Statement on Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw’s Fake Allegations

Erie County Comptroller continues to lob false defamatory allegations against small businesses.

Community calls for his immediate resignation.

My former colleague, friend, and political client Stefan Mychajliw should get his facts straight before falsely making such ridiculous public accusations.

Major Tom’s restaurant applied for a COVID business grant. Owned by 3 combat veterans. 43 North denied them. But a left-wing political blogger on the political payrolls of Mark Poloncarz, Party boss Jeremy Zellner and the Erie County Democratic Party got $10,000. pic.twitter.com/qr676GIOlS — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) December 14, 2020

WNYmedia Network is an online media/video production company. For the last 16 years, we have worked with elected officials from all parties, small businesses, and dozens of organizations across WNY in all different media and marketing capacities.

While I always take full responsibility for the content published on this website and our connected social media pages, they are not my business.

Similar to Stefan, blogging is a tool. A website is a tool. Social media is a tool.

“Blogging” is not, never has, nor ever will be my profession.

Like every business owner across the country, I’ve been hit with devastating losses over the last 9 months.

Most of the events, concerts, music festivals, and other projects we had planned in 2020 were either canceled or have been postponed indefinitely. I’ve been forced to pivot and adjust my business just like everyone else.

It was mentioned numerous time’s in the application process and the press leading up to it that those who received PPP money were not a top priority for this grant.

I never applied for PPP and after speaking with my financial advisors who determined I was eligible to apply for the Erie County grant, I filled out the application.

Just like everyone else.

I have absolutely no influence or connections to 43North.

I’m sorry that not everyone who applied for the grant was able to receive money. If businesses like Mychajliw mentioned in his attacks weren’t given top priority for this particular grant program, that is not my problem.

I followed the rules.

I feel bad that Major Tom’s Drop Zone and its owners are getting dragged into this because of a desperate, petty elected official trying to frantically salvage what little is left of his dumpster fire of a political career. What type of responsible elected official tries to pit one business against another to try and score a few extra political points with his base?

It’s outright shameful.

Next time I am in Hamburg, I will be sure to order take out from your fine establishment.

Stefan Mychaljliw has his facts completely wrong.

While I did receive money from the Erie County grant program:

I was never awarded the full $10,000 amount as the Comptroller claims. I have the check to prove it.

I have the check to prove it. I am not nor ever been on anyone’s payroll. That’s a claim Erie County Republicans have been making about me since I worked at WGRZ-TV.

Shortly after WNYmedia Network helped launch Stefan Mychajliw’s now floundering political career back in 2012, I made a philosophical decision to only work in the political arena with democratic candidates going forward. My business. My decision.

Erie County Executive Mark Polonzcarz, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, and a long list of state, county, and local elected officials over the last 16 years (including Stefan) have been clients of the video, web, and marketing work I do.

I’m proud to be an Erie County Democrat and I will never apologize for that.

As an elected official, Mychajliw has crossed a legal and ethical line by targeting a business that doesn’t agree with him politically and attempting to make an example of us.

Stefan and his patronage sidekick Lynne Dixon were quick to jump on the photo op when they dropped off the check to 43North back in October.

Despite only being the delivery boy, Mychajliw tried to take credit for the program while urging “decision makers to help as many businesses as possible”.

I guess the part where he said “only businesses who agree with him politically were eligible” didn’t fit into Twitter’s word limitations.

My office delivered $20M for Erie County’s Back to Business Grant Program. I urge decision makers to help as many local businesses as possible. They’ve been devastated by pandemic regulations. Government should not pick winners and losers. All should be helped equally. pic.twitter.com/fH0XJRrlex — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) October 23, 2020

Bottom line is I did absolutely nothing wrong in applying for the grant and I’m thankful to 43North and whoever else was part of the awarding process. However, this desperate attack by a duly elected official who swore an oath crosses the line.

Mychajliw’s vile, unethical behavior over the course of his recent Congressional campaign and this deadly COVID pandemic is derelict of the oath he took as an elected official.

This attack on me is just another attempt to further Stefan’s far-fetched political aspirations while pandering to his base of hateful, violent, white nationalist groups to which he proudly associates. Hate groups like the NY Watchmen, Free NYS, Open NY, the 1791 Society, Rolling Patriots, and others, who regularly try to silence their most outspoken critics.

It will never happen.

As the Buffalo News Editorial Board recently made clear, Stefan Mychajliw continues to disgrace the office of Erie County Comptroller.

He should resign immediately.