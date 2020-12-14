PathStone Enterprise Center Launches Free Non-Profit Leader Training

PathStone Enterprise Center has officially kicked off its first business development training program for 2021: Beyond Profit: For People on a Mission. This free virtual program is designed for nonprofit founders, executives, and leaders in Buffalo and Rochester. Beyond Profit will broaden awareness across a range of management topics in a virtual online setting. The program combines lecture, peer exchange, and activities in an essential and often daunting subject. The course aims to balance academic principles, real-world experience, and a fundamental understanding of how nonprofit organizations participate in building communities.

Participants will receive a host of resources and guidance in creating, structuring, and managing a successful nonprofit organization.

Non-Profit leaders can apply here: https://BeyondProfit.eventbrite.com

Registration is now open

Classes begin Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. and will run each Tuesday and Thursday through March 16. All classes will be held on Zoom.

For more information, please contact Duncan Kirkwood (716) 308-0506.