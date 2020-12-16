Mychajliw Masks Super Spreader’s Arrest in Cheektowaga

As the pandemic continues to rage across Erie County, people like Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw selfishly refuse to protect the people around them.

One of the founding members of WNY’s recently established “FreeDUMB brigade” conspiring with Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajlw in an attempt to silence their biggest critics (like this website) is no stranger to law enforcement.

Pete Harding was arrested on June 26th for 3rd-degree criminal trespass after what witnesses describe as an “irate and confrontational disturbance” while harassing customers in a Cheektowaga liquor store without wearing a mask.

Details have immerged of the arrest after Harding and his supporters continue to claim he was being “falsely accused” on WBEN radio and other social media outlets.

After attempts by the business owners to ask Harding to wear a mask or leave the store, Harding ignored the request and refused to comply.

That’s when store owners called Cheektowaga police and Harding began “ranting” about his “rights”.

According to the police report, officers gave Harding multiple oppportunities to leave the store without arrest but he refused to comply.

Harding was then escorted out of the store, placed under arrest and his car was towed and ticketed for expired registration.

As far as we know the case is still pending in Cheektowaga Town Court after a previous court appearance was pushed to a later date when a group of maskless supporters caused a scene at the doors of the courthouse. No word yet on a rescheduled date.

So much for respecting the blue. Or anyone but themselves for that matter.