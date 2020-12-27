VIDEO: Services for Richard L. Odien (MONDAY 11:30am)

The services will be private but the public is welcomed to join the live stream below beginning around 11:30am and then continuing at the cemetery site:

Another stream from the cemetery will approximately around 12:15pm

You can view the cemetery service here:

Please consider leaving a story, message, or notes on the funeral home’s website or on the Facebook posts below

When it is safe to once again gather together safely, we will announce a larger public memorial service where everyone can attend.

Thank you again for your love and support