DRIVER ARRAIGNED ON VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE FOR CRASHING INTO McKINLEY MONUMENT,

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 40-year-old Paul Tolbert of Buffalo was arraigned this afternoon before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class “D” felony. The defendant was virtually arraigned from a hospital rehabilitation facility.

It is alleged that on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the defendant drove a minivan at a high-rate of speed southbound on Delaware Avenue then crashed the vehicle into the McKinley Monument in Niagara Square. His passenger, 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo, was killed. The defendant, who was injured in the crash, has remained hospitalized since the incident.

Tolbert is scheduled to return on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Tolbert faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Paul Glascott of the DA’s Vehicular Crimes Bureau.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.