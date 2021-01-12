Leaked Parler Data Uncovers Possible “Civil War Plot” With ties to WNY

A collective of internet researchers spanning across the country has uncovered a civil war plot that seems to have direct connections to a Western New York Parler account.

According to an action organization issued on a well-known militia website, various American militia organizations ( see above) jointly formed the “American Patriot Action Organization” or PAFA:

“January 16, 2021 we begin the process of exterminating the democrat ideology from America”

The now disabled website PAFA2021 dot com published a detailed plan to start a civil war starting at the capitol and was first promoted by a Parler account with close ties to Buffalo and Western New York.

We’ll let the @Camdefalliance take it from here:

So, who first promoted this on Parler? 👇 pic.twitter.com/cVfXvpGKaD — Camas Defense Alliance (@CamDefAlliance) January 11, 2021

Are they just promoting it, or are they they responsible for the site itself? 👇 pic.twitter.com/EL8FaoJbcl — Camas Defense Alliance (@CamDefAlliance) January 11, 2021

Amer1caF1rst tried to cover their tracks yesterday, but too little too late! If anybody would like to investigate further, DM me for a copy. pic.twitter.com/VXuzCMPGBn — Camas Defense Alliance (@CamDefAlliance) January 11, 2021

Amer1caF1rst Parler account mentions WNY on more than one occasion:

A local research collaborative on Twitter (@fashie_cide) took this verified information above and did a much deeper dive into who may be connected to the PAFA2021.com website

WNYmedia has not yet had a chance to independently verify the information in the local connection but you can see their work in this twitter thread