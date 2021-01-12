Leaked Parler Data Uncovers Possible “Civil War Plot” With ties to WNY

A collective of internet researchers spanning across the country has uncovered a civil war plot that seems to have direct connections to a Western New York Parler account.
According to an action organization issued on a well-known militia website, various American militia organizations ( see above) jointly formed the “American Patriot Action Organization” or PAFA:
“January 16, 2021 we begin the process of exterminating the democrat ideology from America”
The now disabled website PAFA2021 dot com published a detailed plan to start a civil war starting at the capitol and was first promoted by a Parler account with close ties to Buffalo and Western New York.
We’ll let the @Camdefalliance take it from here:
So, who first promoted this on Parler?
Are they just promoting it, or are they they responsible for the site itself?
Amer1caF1rst tried to cover their tracks yesterday, but too little too late!
If anybody would like to investigate further, DM me for a copy. pic.twitter.com/VXuzCMPGBn
Amer1caF1rst Parler account mentions WNY on more than one occasion:
A local research collaborative on Twitter (@fashie_cide) took this verified information above and did a much deeper dive into who may be connected to the PAFA2021.com website
WNYmedia has not yet had a chance to independently verify the information in the local connection but you can see their work in this twitter thread
That was available online on Jan 6 but the website has been taken down. It’s still on the wayback machine. Here are the further plans. pic.twitter.com/9aoc0AfG1C
