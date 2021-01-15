Rochester Proud Boy Arrested

A Rochester man was arrested Friday, accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence during last week’s violent riots in Washington D.C.

Dominic Pezzola, 44 of Rochester and class of 1995 graduate of the Aquinas Institute, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds. Officials say Pezzola turned himself in Friday.

If convicted, Pezzola faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.