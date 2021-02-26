SENATOR SEAN RYAN HONORS FRANK GOURMET HOT DOGS FOR SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY AND RECENT AWARD

On Friday, February 26, 2021, New York State Senator Sean Ryan honored Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs in Kenmore for their exemplary service to Western New York.

Owners Frank and Paul Tripi have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their community by providing meals for essential workers throughout the pandemic. Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was most recently named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021 list. They have also received several honors over the years, including Best French Fries of the Northtowns on Buffalo Spree’s 2017 Best of Western New York list, and Best Hot Dog in New York on Taste of Home’s the Best Hot Dogs in Every State 2020 list. Senator Ryan presented owners Frank and Paul Tripi with a proclamation from the New York State Senate congratulating them on their awards and thanking them for their service to the community. A photo is attached.

“Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs serves up some amazing food and has shown an incredible dedication to the Western New York community. Throughout the pandemic, they have provided meals to our hardworking essential workers who have been on the front lines each and every day” said Senator Sean Ryan.

“With this dedicated spirit, and some really good hot dogs and fries, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs deserves this special recognition.”