ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OFFERS INFORMATION TO WEDDING AND EVENT VENUES

New York State released additional NY Forward interim guidance for weddings and similar catered events on Wednesday, February 24.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) and its Division of Environmental Health created a web-based form for venues hosting weddings and other large catered events. Facilities can use this form to share event information with ECDOH at least five days prior to the event, as required by the NY Forward guidance.

There will be a system in place for event venues and responsible parties to verify that their information has been received and reviewed. Separate form submissions are required for each event.

ECDOH public health sanitarians will contact venues, starting with the larger venues in Erie County, to review site plans and on-site safety measures, and answer questions in advance of March 15. Those reviews will continue through the spring. Facilities that would like to schedule a public health sanitarian on-site visit in advance of scheduled events can call (716) 961-6800.

The NY Forward interim guidance includes extensive requirements for physical distancing, screening testing for event attendees and employees, contact tracing and face mask use. Facilities are encouraged to carefully review the NY Forward interim guidance and take steps to educate staff and event coordinators on their roles in following these requirements.

ECDOH is ready to work with these facilities to ensure the health and safety of their guests and employees.