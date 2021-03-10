Sabres Announce Ticketing and Testing Details for March 20

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the on-sale dates and ticketing details for the team’s game on Saturday, March 20 against the Boston Bruins. A limited number of tickets will be available for the game and season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday, March 11 before the general on-sale at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12. Season ticket holders will be contacted directly on March 11 with instructions on how to purchase tickets.

Each fan who attends a game this season will need to produce a negative molecular PCR test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the game. To help fans, the Sabres will collaborate with Quest Diagnostics to facilitate cost-efficient molecular PCR testing through QuestDirect, the company’s consumer-initiated testing service.

Fans can schedule their molecular PCR test with Quest Diagnostics at multiple locations throughout Western New York. After buying a ticket, fans will be emailed a link to a registration site and code that they can use to schedule their test, which costs $64 if scheduled through Quest Diagnostics. All scheduling and payments for testing will be done directly through Quest Diagnostics.*

The Sabres have also teamed up with CLEAR to use their Health Pass technology for COVID-19 screening of fans. Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR, which securely connects a person’s verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights to reduce public health risk and get people back to what they know and love.

Fans will need to download the CLEAR app and verify their identity and will then be able to securely link their COVID-19 test results to the app. The day of the game, fans will open Health Pass on their CLEAR app, verify their identity with a selfie, and answer a health questionnaire on the app. Users who have a negative test result and pass the health questionnaire will receive a green notification on the app, which they will show as they enter KeyBank Center for the game.

Additional information for fans attending Sabres games this season can be found at Sabres.com/FAQ . For more information on ticket prices and availability, fans can contact the Sabres Box Office at (716) 855-4444. Ticketing information for games later this season will be communicated as it becomes available.

* The cost of the testing purchased through this website is solely your financial responsibility. Please note that QuestDirect is unable to provide you with a receipt that contains the basic information generally required by health plans for reimbursement.