MORE THAN 21% OF ERIE COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

ERIE COUNTY, NY – The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is providing an update on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered to Erie County residents based on information provided by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). As of March 11, 21.2% of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 11.9% percent have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Through March 11, ECDOH administered 33,040 first doses and 21,739 second doses at county-run PODs (points of distribution). This includes vaccine administered this week at Erie County’s newest POD location at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, developed in partnership with Pegula Sports Entertainment, and two sites specifically for older adults in Hamburg and Concord.

Current total of vaccinated Erie County residents by first and second dose:

First Dose

Completed Vaccine Series

Erie County Totals

195,030

(21.2% of Erie County residents)

109,008

(11.9% of Erie County residents)

ECDOH intends to provide weekly updates with this information for the public.

*Second dose totals not available for 1/29/2021

**Includes J&J vaccine (one dose series)

Chart percentages based on an estimated 2019 Erie County population of 918,702.