WESTERN NEW YORK LEGISLATORS CALL ON GOVERNOR CUOMO TO STEP ASIDE DURING INVESTIGATIONS

New York State Senator Sean Ryan, and New York State Assemblymembers Monica Wallace, Karen McMahon, Jon Rivera, and Bill Conrad released the following joint statement:

“The New York State Constitution allows for the Governor to temporarily step aside and for the Lieutenant Governor to serve as acting Governor. The multiple investigations of Governor Cuomo and his administration have become a distraction to governance and Governor Cuomo should step aside while these important investigations are conducted. Independent investigations by the Attorney General and the New York State Assembly must continue to uncover all the facts – but as more and more disturbing allegations continue to be made every day, it has become obvious that he is unable to govern effectively at this time. We have the greatest confidence in Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and know that she will be able to effectively govern the State of New York as we continue the work to pass a state budget and address the pandemic.”