The S**tshow for Erie County Sheriff

Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty announced her intention to run for Erie County Sheriff today after supporters collected petition signatures on her behalf and asked her to reconsider running for the county’s top law-enforcement position.
“I am humbled by the support I’ve received from members of our community and I accept their call to action,” said Miller-Beaty. “We deserve a Sheriff who understands that compassion, dignity, and respect are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it. As Sheriff, I will ensure that policing is done in an equitable manner and that the Erie County Holding Center is a safe place where the dignity of every woman and man is respected.”
This now sets up a possible three-way democratic primary in June for the nomination featuring Miller-Beaty, Brian Gould, and activist Myles L. Carter.
The election for sheriff now features primaries in both parties, an independent candidate, and the Working Families Party still considering an official nomination of its own.