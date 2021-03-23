The S**tshow for Erie County Sheriff

Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty announced her intention to run for Erie County Sheriff today after supporters collected petition signatures on her behalf and asked her to reconsider running for the county’s top law-enforcement position.

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received from members of our community and I accept their call to action,” said Miller-Beaty. “We deserve a Sheriff who understands that compassion, dignity, and respect are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it. As Sheriff, I will ensure that policing is done in an equitable manner and that the Erie County Holding Center is a safe place where the dignity of every woman and man is respected.”

This now sets up a possible three-way democratic primary in June for the nomination featuring Miller-Beaty, Brian Gould, and activist Myles L. Carter.