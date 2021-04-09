Amherst Police Department Joins the Ring Neighborhood

The Amherst Police Department has partnered with Ring by joining the Ring Neighborhood. The partnership with Ring, in addition to our partnerships with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube, provides the Amherst Police with an additional online platform to communicate with residents in Amherst. Engagement with our community is vital in the effort to strengthen the relationship between the police department and residents, which in turn will make Amherst a safer community to live and raise families.

The Neighbors app allows residents to share and comment on real time crime and safety events in their neighborhood. As part of the Ring Neighborhood, the Amherst Police Department can now view, post, and respond to crime and safety related information posted by Amherst residents using the Neighbors app. Residents do not need to own a Ring device to be a part of the Ring Neighborhood. The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices.

The Amherst Police Department can submit video requests to residents to request help with active investigations in their neighborhood and within the town. Additionally, we may post information relating to critical incidents, crime prevention information, and other information to keep our residents informed.

As a reminder, the Amherst Police Department’s social media platforms are NOT monitored 24/7. To report an emergency or in-progress incident please call 9-1-1. For non-emergency matters call 716-689-1311.