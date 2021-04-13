GRAND ISLAND MAN ARRAIGNED ON AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT AS A HATE CRIME

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 34-year-old Timothy T. Knight, Jr. of Grand Island was virtually arraigned this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen, acting as a Grand Island Town Justice, on one count of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime (Class “E” felony).

It is alleged that on various occasions between October 6, 2020 and February 28, 2021, the defendant sent multiple threatening text messages to the victim. The communications allegedly involved physical threats and racial slurs.

Knight is scheduled to return on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. Judge Pridgen set bail at $25,000.

If convicted of the charge, Knight faces a maximum of four years in prison.