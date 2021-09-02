SUNY Fredonia Students Promote Professor as Jeopardy replacement

The TV Game show Jeopardy! Is once again looking for a host following the recent resignation of Mike Richards. Richards was supposed to replace longtime host Alex Trebek.

SUNY Fredonia students feel the program should audition one of their professors. So they’ve started a petition on change.org promoting Associate Professor of Journalism Mike Igoe.



In their petition, students wrote:

“Why not audition a real professor for Jeopardy?” Professor Mike Igoe of SUNY Fredonia has knowledge and charisma. Plus, he grew up watching the original Jeopardy with Art Fleming in the 1960s. Now that Jeopardy has tried Hollywood stars, prominent news personalities and sports figures among others, how about giving a genuine professor a shot?



Professor Mike is known on campus for his outgoing personality, his smooth, clear voice, his contagious sense of humor and his impeccable sense of style. He’s no stranger to the camera either, and has decades of experience in broadcast journalism. In fact, he will be inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame this year.



Professor Mike is the total package, and students of SUNY Fredonia want to share our community gem with the rest of America. We want Professor Mike Igoe to be a household name, and we know you’ll love him as much as we do.



When asked if he thought the campaign would be successful, Igoe commented, “I doubt it. But it’s a great exercise for students in learning how to promote a cause and reach an audience”



The petition can be found at:

change.org/p/sony-pictures-entertainment-get-professor-mike-igoe-a-jeopardy-host-audition.