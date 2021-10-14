The Ongoing Lies of Maniacal Mychajliw

Let’s just be blunt. Stefan Mychajliw is nothing more than a liar.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts recently, Mycahjliw tried to spread more lies and misinformation to Hamburg voters by falsely claiming the Erie County Department of Social Services places families in motels with registered Sex offenders.
He tried this web of lies back in 2019 and was caught back then lying to erie county taxpayers, but it didn’t stop him from trying again in his pathetic and desperate attempt to become Hamburg Town Supervisor.
That prompted DSS Commissioner Marie Cannon to quickly reply with this epic takedown of the soon to be ex-comptroller:
Comptroller Mychajliw,
I am writing in regard to your letter dated yesterday, October 13, 2021, which regrettably you have already publicized through your social media channels. Below you will find responses from the Department of Social Services to your stated concerns:
Above all, I am asking that you please have the facts before you make a public report regarding
the actions of the Department of Social Services (“DSS”). DSS has not placed vulnerable families where there are registered sex offenders; our Department informed you of this in March 2019 and we find ourselves forced to inform you again today. Your apparent issue is with the data base that you selected to search in 2019 and again this week. If there is a discrepancy between that data base and the Erie County Sheriff‘s Office (“ECSO“) resources that we rely on, perhaps your office can pursue that with NYS.
As stated above, we advised you more than two years ago that DSS does not make any
placements of families in need of temporary emergency housing at any hotels where there are registered sex offenders. Our Department confirmed with both the hotel you erroneously visited this week and the ECSO that the person you identified did not reside at the hotel. The ECSO confirmed the individual’s correct address and also directed our Department to use http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54107 to access the most up–to-date information on this. We are continuing to work with our local Sheriff’s Office, which has the best on-the–ground intelligence regarding the location of registered sex offenders.
To be clear, please be advised once again that DSS has not made any placements of women and children in emergency shelter placements with any record of registered sex offenders residing at the same address. We consistently use the tools provided by the ECSO to confirm residences of registered sex offenders before we make any placement of women and children. Please see the attached record, from the above website, that does not list any registered sex offenders at the address listed in your letter. Finally, please note that victims of domestic violence are placed at specific shelters that serve only victims of domestic violence. In order to keep them safe, this is an undisclosed location.
Comptroller Mychajliw, in the future please get the facts before making specious and damaging public attacks on our Department and our personnel. I am available to answer any questions you may have.
Sincerely,
Marie A. Cannon, Commissioner Erie County Department of Social Services