The Ongoing Lies of Maniacal Mychajliw

Let’s just be blunt. Stefan Mychajliw is nothing more than a liar.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts recently, Mycahjliw tried to spread more lies and misinformation to Hamburg voters by falsely claiming the Erie County Department of Social Services places families in motels with registered Sex offenders.

He tried this web of lies back in 2019 and was caught back then lying to erie county taxpayers, but it didn’t stop him from trying again in his pathetic and desperate attempt to become Hamburg Town Supervisor.

That prompted DSS Commissioner Marie Cannon to quickly reply with this epic takedown of the soon to be ex-comptroller:

