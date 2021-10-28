Trustee Speaks Out as Village of Lancaster Continues to Cover-up Sexual Harassment Scandal

A letter from Village of Lancaster trustee Pual Rudz recently hit Lancaster mailboxes explaining the facts of the sexual harassment case against current Town of Lancaster Board member Adam Dickman.

Dickman is the Village Highway employee who recorded the vulgar performance by a fellow Highway department employee where a Lancaster Village Department of Public Works employee can be seen singing a re-make of the song “When the end of the month rolls along.

Dickman then zooms into a female employee to get her cringeworthy reaction to the song.

Recent social media postings including what was supposedly a formal press release from the Village of Lancaster first appeared on a Dickman supporters Facebook page in a desperate attempt to portray the victim’s mother as supporting the actions of Dickman.

The victim’s mother’s claim that Dickman ‘only’ sent the video to the victim’s stepfather, has been totally discredited and has been verified that the video was widely sent to Town and Village of Lancaster employees and residents weeks before it ever landed in WNYmedia Network’s inbox.

Dickman has continued to change his story multiple times since the story first broke in early September.

Dickman is currently up for re-election as his supporters and members of the village of Lancaster board continue to try desperately to make this controversy go away.