Senators Schumer and Gillibrand Endorse Kim Beaty for Sheriff

New York Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand (D-NY) today endorsed Democrat Kimberly Beaty for Erie County Sheriff. Each cited her decades of experience, professionalism, demonstrable success, and dedication to the highest ideals of law enforcement and justice.

“It is an honor have the endorsement of New York’s US Senate delegation in a campaign so critical to the safety of the nearly one million people who call Erie County home,” Beaty said. “Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, who have always been tireless advocates for 9/11 first responders and emergency personnel, stand for the values that I will work hard to uphold each and every day as Erie County Sheriff, as I have over my entire career in law enforcement. Sixteen years of scandals, needless deaths, and costly Republican mismanagement are enough, and I will fight every day to make the changes the people of Erie County demand and deserve.”

“Kimberly Beaty is a true-blue law enforcement professional who is both a capable leader and a skilled manager,” said Senator Schumer. “Over more than three decades of service, Kimberly Beaty has shown that she knows how police can best serve the communities they protect and has a proven track record of effective community policing, crisis intervention, and serving the people of Erie County with dignity, respect and fairness. I have every confidence that a Sheriff Beaty will restore public trust to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.”

“From his days in the Assembly to US Senate Majority Leader at one of the most difficult moments in our nation’s history, Senator Schumer has always been the embodiment of what it means to be a leader, and I am deeply grateful for his support,” said Beaty.

“I am proud to endorse Kim Beaty for Erie County Sheriff,” said Senator Gillibrand. “She is the only candidate with the experience to make the instrumental changes the office needs. Her compassion, integrity, and drive will make her the best choice to run the office. Kim Beaty is the candidate who represents Erie County’s values, and I put my full support behind her.”

“Senator Gillibrand has always been a strong voice for equality and justice, especially for women in uniform and those who have suffered violence in their lives,” Beaty said.

Beaty, who over 34 years rose from patrol office to District Chief and Deputy Commissioner for Operations and Homeland Security for the Buffalo Police Department, is currently Director of Public Safety at Canisius College. Her honors include an Outstanding Achievement in Community Policing award and the Buffalo Mayor’s Award of Merit for Heroism.

Go to https:// kimberlybeatyforsheriff.com to learn more about Beaty and her vision for change at the Erie County Sheriff’s office.