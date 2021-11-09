TECHBUFFALO SELECTS PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TechBuffalo, a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing an inclusive and accessible technology ecosystem in Western New York, today announced the selection of Sarah Tanbakuchi as its first president and CEO, effective November 15, 2021. A regional innovation sector veteran, Tanbakuchi played a key role in the launch of the M&T Tech Hub at Seneca One and the development of the Tech Academy, the bank’s new initiative to upskill and reskill technologists and expand the community’s access to technology skills.

“After a thorough national search process, the board of directors has voted unanimously to name Sarah Tanbakuchi as its president and CEO. Sarah has demonstrated a clear commitment and passion for building a diverse and inclusive tech community and brings a proven ability to drive alignment and results in a complex, multi-stakeholder environment,” said Mike Moskal, TechBuffalo Board Chair. “We are thrilled to have someone of Sarah’s skills and experience in this critical position.”

TechBuffalo, an organization funded by Empire State Development, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Western New York Impact Investment Fund and other sponsors, is focused on developing a strong technology talent pipeline and ecosystem. Tanbakuchi comes to the organization as part of an executive rotation agreement to help grow TechBuffalo. She will report directly to the TechBuffalo Board of Directors during her expected two- to three-year tenure.

“Talent is the key differentiator among cities in the modern economy,” Tanbakuchi said. “For Buffalo to compete and win in the race for relevance against other markets, we need to work collaboratively and relentlessly to develop homegrown talent and engage, attract and retain tech talent from outside of our region. TechBuffalo has built a solid foundation for this critical work, and I am both excited and honored to help advance these efforts. I look forward to collaborating with our dynamic board of directors to build the TechBuffalo team, while contributing to the growth of an accessible, inclusive and transformational ecosystem for our community and industry.”

Over the last several years, Tanbakuchi helped lead the build-out of the M&T Tech Hub and Tech Academy, gaining invaluable experience in developing tech talent and creating career pathways for local community members. In collaboration with a large coalition of regional partners, Tanbakuchi spearheaded the Western New York Tech Skills Initiative, which provides free tech and digital virtual skills training to local residents. Her responsibilities also included management of M&T Bank’s Technology Leadership Team in a chief of staff capacity, while also overseeing the design and implementation of support functions to enable success in the Technology Department’s day-to-day operations.

“ESD began its work with TechBuffalo pre-pandemic as we recognized the crucial need to grow and foster the tech sector workforce in Western New York. With the reliance on technology we all experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, now – more than ever – we need to create opportunities for tech sector jobs at every level to drive growth and innovation at local technology companies as we rebuild Western New York’s economy. With TechBuffalo’s new leadership, we can begin to implement our key initiatives for increasing opportunities to train, attract and retain tech talent that will grow the region’s economy and create new workforce opportunities” said Amanda Mays, Western New York Regional Director of Empire State Development.

“At the heart of a thriving technology ecosystem, you’ll find people and companies that adopt collaborative, selfless behaviors that lift up others and support communities. In Buffalo, we’re on our way,” said CEO of the Western New York Impact Investment Fund, Tom Quinn. “You often see Western New Yorkers mentoring startups, sharing ideas and solutions, making connections and helping others build relationships that open doors. In this case, M&T is empowering their leaders to make a move that will strengthen the region’s ecosystem. We will be excited to see that type of involvement and support continue from other partners across WNY and contribute to building a healthy technology pipeline and business cluster.”

Prior to joining M&T Bank, Tanbakuchi was an attorney at Hodgson Russ, LLP. She received her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

An active member of the community, Tanbakuchi serves as a board member of the Kaleida Health Foundation, Road Less Traveled Productions, and BAND Against Bullying, and acts as Chair of the University at Buffalo School of Management Global Advisory Council.

Tanbakuchi was selected following a national search facilitated by TalentRise, an Aleron company; TechBuffalo vice chair, Christina Orsi led the TechBuffalo search committee. Tanbakuchi succeeds interim executive director, Randy Harris, co-founder of TechBuffalo and CEO of Lighthouse Technology Services, who was appointed to that position in April 2021 on a volunteer basis. The executive director role was reconfigured into the position of president and CEO to address the growing strategic needs of the organization and the communities it serves. As companies across industries look for ways to meet the surging demand for technology talent, TechBuffalo, under Tanbakuchi’s leadership, will accelerate its work to connect community members to training and job opportunities.

About TechBuffalo:

TechBuffalo is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to grow an inclusive and accessible technology ecosystem in WNY. In collaboration with educational institutions, community organizations, and industry professionals, TechBuffalo is working in the community to build a stronger technology culture in our region. For more information, visit our website www.techbuffalo.org and follow TechBuffalo on LinkedIn and Twitter.