Calls Continue for AG to Investigate North Tonawanda Open Meeting Violations

New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad submitted a formal request to Attorney General Letitia James’ office, calling for an investigation into an alleged violation of the State’s Open Meetings Law by members of the North Tonawanda Common Council.
The allegation relates to a cut to North Tonawanda’s 2022 budget, which occurred without public input or knowledge. The mayor’s office staff budget was reduced by $38,000, effectively eliminating the position of mayor’s secretary. This change was made public the day after Election Day 2021, in which Alderman Austin Tylec, the Council’s lone Democrat, won the mayor’s race, beating opponent Bob Pecoraro, who is the Council’s president.
Pecoraro insists this budget cut was made by all five Council members during a summertime meeting for which no minutes exist, and which he said took place on a date that now none of the Republican Council members can specify. Tylec contends he was not a part of any such meeting or agreement to reduce spending for the mayor’s office.
Assemblyman Bill Conrad said, “In light of a Nov. 17 news report covering this incident, I’ve been hearing from North Tonawanda taxpayers who are gravely concerned by the secrecy with which some of its elected representatives have been conducting business. I too am concerned – the public’s tax dollars cannot and should not be spent and withheld by a few officials acting behind closed doors. Unfortunately, many of the residents who’ve reached out to me feel that such behavior has become commonplace in North Tonawanda government. Of course, the apparent timing of the budget cut, on the heels of Mayor-Elect Tylec’s win, has only fueled their distrust.”
The text of the letter can be found below:
November 18, 2021
Honorable Letitia James
New York State Attorney General
The Capitol
Albany, NY 12224-0341
Re: Request for investigation of North Tonawanda Common Council open meeting practices
Dear Attorney General James:
I am writing to draw attention to a potential violation of the State’s Open Meetings Law by four members of the North Tonawanda Common Council.
Prior to Election Day 2021, North Tonawanda’s 2022 budget included full funding, or $136,000, for the mayor’s office staff. One day after the election, the 2022 budget suddenly showed a $38,000 cut to that line item, meaning the position of mayor’s secretary had been eliminated.
This cut occurred without public input or knowledge. As Council President Bob Pecoraro told a WGRZ-TV reporter this week, all five council members agreed to the spending cut during a summer meeting. No minutes exist for this meeting, nor can members give the exact date it occurred. A public budget hearing held on Oct. 26 indicated there were no pending cuts to the mayor’s staff.
It is especially alarming that Alderman Austin Tylec, the council’s lone Democrat, insists he was unaware that any such meeting took place over the summer, or that any such budgetary agreement was reached.
Tylec won the mayor’s race on Election Day. His opponent was Pecoraro.
I respectfully request that your office’s Public Integrity Bureau investigate this matter on behalf of the taxpayers of the City of North Tonawanda, which is part of my Assembly District.
Sincerely,
William C. Conrad III
New York State Assemblymember, 140th District