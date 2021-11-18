Calls Continue for AG to Investigate North Tonawanda Open Meeting Violations

New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad submitted a formal request to Attorney General Letitia James’ office, calling for an investigation into an alleged violation of the State’s Open Meetings Law by members of the North Tonawanda Common Council.

The allegation relates to a cut to North Tonawanda’s 2022 budget, which occurred without public input or knowledge. The mayor’s office staff budget was reduced by $38,000, effectively eliminating the position of mayor’s secretary. This change was made public the day after Election Day 2021, in which Alderman Austin Tylec, the Council’s lone Democrat, won the mayor’s race, beating opponent Bob Pecoraro, who is the Council’s president.

Pecoraro insists this budget cut was made by all five Council members during a summertime meeting for which no minutes exist, and which he said took place on a date that now none of the Republican Council members can specify. Tylec contends he was not a part of any such meeting or agreement to reduce spending for the mayor’s office.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad said, “In light of a Nov. 17 news report covering this incident, I’ve been hearing from North Tonawanda taxpayers who are gravely concerned by the secrecy with which some of its elected representatives have been conducting business. I too am concerned – the public’s tax dollars cannot and should not be spent and withheld by a few officials acting behind closed doors. Unfortunately, many of the residents who’ve reached out to me feel that such behavior has become commonplace in North Tonawanda government. Of course, the apparent timing of the budget cut, on the heels of Mayor-Elect Tylec’s win, has only fueled their distrust.”