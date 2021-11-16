HAMBURG WOMAN ARRAIGNED FOR FAILING TO SAFELY STORE FIREARM AFTER JUVENILE BRINGS HER PISTOL TO SCHOOL

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 58-year-old Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa of Hamburg was arraigned last week before Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors).

It is alleged that on September 28, 2021, at approximately 9:13 a.m., a juvenile brought the defendant’s pistol to Frontier Middle School. Another student reported the alleged incident to school officials who notified the Hamburg Police Department. The juvenile offender was allegedly found in possession of the loaded gun as well as an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds. The juvenile, who resides with the defendant, was arrested without incident.

The defendant, who legally owns the pistol, is accused of failing to safely store the weapon to prevent an unauthorized person from obtaining possession of the firearm. The defendant is also accused of failing to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent the child from becoming a juvenile delinquent.

On October 10, 2021, the defendant was arrested and given an appearance ticket. She was arraigned on the charge on November 9, 2021.

Zylinski-Sowa is scheduled to return on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for further proceedings. She was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

If convicted of the charges, Zylinski-Sowa faces a maximum of one year in jail.

The case against the juvenile offender will be adjudicated in Family Court.

DA Flynn commends the Hamburg Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Anthony F. Perna of the Justice Courts Bureau.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.