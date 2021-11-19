HAMBURG MAN ARRAIGNED ON FELONY ANIMAL CRUELY CHARGE FOR INTENTIONALLY INJURING PUPPY

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 28-year-old Kyle Ribarich of Hamburg was arraigned yesterday morning before Hamburg Town Justice Carl W. Morgan on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (Class “E” felony).

It is alleged that on November 13, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the defendant intentionally injured a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy under his care by throwing the dog to the ground multiple times. The defendant is also accused of hitting the dog with his hand and closed fist several times. The alleged incident occurred inside a home in the Town of Hamburg.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian by the owner to undergo surgery for a broken leg.

Ribarich is scheduled to return on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for a pre-trial conference He remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail.

Judge Morgan issued an order of protection for the owner of the injured dog.

If convicted of the charge, Ribarich faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

DA Flynn commends Special Agent William Heine of the SPCA Serving Erie County for his work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan E. Mahoney of the Animal Cruelty Unit.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.