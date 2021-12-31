Michele Johnson (1967 – 2021)

Michele Johnson did more than get through life. She lived it with passion—for her family, her dogs, her community, those with less, those in need of more, and in rhythm with her favorite musician, Prince.

While she grew up in Amherst, she spent her adult life on Buffalo’s East Side where she and her husband, Wendell, raised their children, James, Tony, Cassie and Destiny. It was also in that neighborhood where Johnson became a powerhouse, grass roots activist, known throughout the WNY Community, and across the United States, for her determination to speak out and make a difference.

A review of the nonprofit organizations Johnson helped to co-found include The Mayors Anti-Flipping Task Force (2005,) Broadway Fillmore Alive (with Chris Byrd and Michael Miller 2005,) Buffalo ReUse, Inc. (2006,) The James W. Johnson Project (2009,) and Buffalo Dream Weavers (2009.)

The impact of those organizations since their inception can be measured in:

The cessation of destructive house flipping in the City of Buffalo.

The diversion of good, reusable items from WNY Homes being demolished or renovated, into new homes and new uses.

The promotion of positive stories and actions on Buffalo’s East Side Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood.

The collection and distribution of gifts and clothing to inner city families at Easter and Christmas through St.Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

The distribution of warm outerwear during Buffalo’s winter season as well as clothing, supplies, and food all year round to those in need.

Impressive, right?

The thing is, Johnson did not only help co-found these organizations. She served as the coordinator of fundraisers and volunteers, she spearheaded their community outreach, she stepped up as a media spokesperson, she became a liaison between those without a voice and the government agencies that needed to hear them.

She even produced and appeared in a documentary film created by WNYMedia titled, “Flipped,” which focused on the insidious house flipping schemes happening in the Queen City in 2005. Wearing a faux leopard trimmed coat and tinted glasses, Johnson led cameras on a tour of abandoned and flipped properties in her East Side Neighborhood, bemoaning the decay and calling out those responsible for the devastation. She was determined, relentless, and outspoken.

One of the many who can attest to Johnson’s passion for making a difference is NYS Supreme Court Judge, Henry J. Nowak. From 2003-2010, Nowak presided over Buffalo Housing Court. After reading a newspaper article about, “…this woman from the East Side who was advocating for people in her neighborhood…” he reached out to Johnson.

The two began talking and emailing about housing issues. Shortly thereafter he appointed her as a community liaison to the court, a role she served from 2004 to 2008. As Nowak scrolls through an archived assortment of emails Johnson sent to him over the years, his voice becomes infused with enthusiasm.

“Michele was so big picture,” Nowak stated. “She understood how to deal with problems on an extensive level, like someone from Harvard or Yale working on an impact study, only she was Michele from the East Side. She didn’t have to research it, she had credibility because she was living it. It didn’t matter if the problem was big, or small. She would put a spotlight on it unlike anybody else. She came to court every Wednesday, often bringing her daughter, Destiny, with her. And she didn’t get paid for time. In fact, she had to pay for transportation and/or parking. She was rare as a community advocate in that she did it for the love of her neighborhood.”

Sam Hoyt is another government official drawn to Johnson because of her dedication to her community. As a NYS Assemblyperson from 1992-2011, he became aware of her activism in the late 1990’s through online articles written by, and about her. He decided to reach out and learn more about her efforts. That decision developed into a bond of friendship between the two that continued for more than twenty years.

“Michele was not only passionate about the work she did, she was selfless,” Hoyt said. “She didn’t have a big organization backing her, or powerful politicians behind her. She had no personal wealth and wasn’t trying to make money or get a high paying job in return for what she did. She didn’t have an easy life. Yet she never complained. She focused on others and did her best to make a difference. If we could clone and bottle her passion and determination and replicate it in every Buffalo neighborhood, our city would be a better place. She was an amazing woman.”

When defining Michele Johnson, it is clear that activism was her passion. Yet helping others took a back seat when it came to her family. Her husband and children clearly formed the core of her being. That’s why in 2009, when her son James died from complications following a fall at work, the grieving mother’s advocacy passion dimmed. She began questioning her purpose in life. Eventually she challenged herself to answer the ultimate question, “What would James want me to do?”

Jennifer Weber was a blogger with WNYMedia at the time of James’ death. Michele was also blogging and broadcasting an online radio program for the media group. The two met and become fast friends. She remembers the evolution of Johnson’s heartfelt grief into action.

“Our blog world took care of each other in times of need. So, when Michele’s son passed, we rallied together to help however we could. She and I spent time talking about James and his great love of Christmas. The more we talked, the more Michele came to the idea that Christmas was a ideal time to honor his memory by giving back to others in his name. She started the James W. Johnson Project. That first year, she pulled together a small group of friends, and we filled stockings with gifts and donated them to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy to distribute. Over the years, with the help of social media, others joined in to help. Soon Michele was organizing a holiday party where every child received a Candy Land game and cookies. Eventually she expanded the outreach to include Easter, with baskets and candy. Ultimately her efforts in memory of her son have brightened the lives of thousands of underprivileged children in Buffalo and beyond. She also helped me realize that you can truly make a difference and be an advocate for your community without having any fancy title or position.”

Over time, Johnson furthered the reach of the James W. Johnson Project by founding a group she called the Buffalo Dream Weavers (BDW). Under her leadership, BDW continued the Christmas and Easter celebrations at St. Lukes, while expanding their outreach to support thousands of Buffalo residents annually struggling to survive the city’s winter season.

Social media again played a part as Johnson put out a public call for donations of warm outerwear under the banner of “Warm it Forward.” BDW volunteers then attach the donated coats, scarves, hats, and gloves to trees and fences in the core of some of the Queen City’s most underserved neighborhoods, including Johnson’s beloved East Side. Not owning a car, she enlisted the help of a friend to drive her to each site, where she sat and monitored the supply and ensured continued restocking. Eventually she advanced the outreach to twice a year, in November and January.

Today, BDW is a valued part of the WNY Community, answering the needs of nursing homes, neighborhoods and nonprofit groups. All efforts are realized through the caring dedication of volunteers and without any monetary donations, fulfilling Johnson’s oft-heard mantra, “It’s what James would want me to do.”

While those who knew Michele Johnson offer an array of adjectives to describe her, perhaps the most essential comes from her daughter, Destiny. In detailing the many ways in which her mother believed in all of her children and made them feel as if they could do anything, she offers the word, “unforgettable.”

“We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, yet my mom was constantly giving money away to help other people. If she had a dime, she would split it and share it with others, leaving nothing for herself. I always wondered how she had anything left to give. But even as her health became a problem, even when she was physically unable to go out and help others, it didn’t slow down her efforts at all. She did everything she needed to do from her kitchen table. And that was the thing about my mom. There was just something special about her….”

Michele Johnson passed on Christmas Day. A memorial will be held at The Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Avenue Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 11am to noon. A Celebration of Life will follow. Arrangements of white flowers are gratefully accepted. Share condolences online at: www.amigone.com