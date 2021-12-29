Orchard Park Agitator Threatens School Administrators and Principals on Local Morons Podcast

During the latest Financial Guys podcast published on Dec. 23rd, the two hosts interviewed Orchard Park covid denier, anti-mask, anti-mandate agitator and local racist Robby Dinero, owner of Athletes Unleashed gym.

During the 36 minute podcast, Dinero and the hosts lobb the usual insults towards Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Department of Health commissioner Gayle Burstein.

At one point in the podcast, Dinero turns his hate towards school administrators and school principals who he says “should be shot and put to pasture”.

Due to the nature of the threat, we won’t publish the video to social media channels, but you can watch the video clip below:

Dinero was arrested in early December for Criminal Trespass after violating an order that he was not to step foot on Orchard Park Public School grounds.

Last year, Dinero lost his CrossFit affiliation after sending a vile racist email response to an Indian woman:

The Financial Guys are actually anything but financial advisors.

Owned by Mike Lomas and Glenn Wiggle, the right-wing extremists host a weekly radio show on WBEN and have begun expanding their hate and misinformation into a weekly podcast on youtube.

The youtube channel appears to be run by a various cast of lowlife employees who, with the financial assistance of Lomas and Wiggle, continue to spread, violent rhetoric, misinformation, and lies to the dumbest followers they can find on social media throughout the week. (See Stefan Mychajlow and the rest of local WNY YallQaeda)

With violent rhetoric like that, Dinero and these other idiots from the Financial Guys shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a public school building ever again.