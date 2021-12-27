What Happened at the Galleria Mall Last Night?

According to Cheektowaga police:

The Cheektowaga Police collaborated with Walden Galleria Security and the Buffalo Peacemakers Sunday evening and were prepared for the annual December 26th youth crowd at the Walden Galleria Mall.

The police department had 12 officers assigned specifically to patrol the mall to assist mall security with issues that may arise.

There were multiple fights that broke out between youths. Two juveniles were arrested in separate incidents and numerous others were ejected from the mall.

Some uncooperative youths were held until picked up by a parent or guardian.

There was an unconfirmed report of a shot fired outside that reportedly came from the 5 level parking ramp.

Police converged in the area to investigate and clear the ramp. No evidence of a shot being fired was confirmed.

There were several calls that came in to dispatch that were put out to officers of additional fights possibly involving weapons and disorderly youths that were not confirmed by officers on scene.