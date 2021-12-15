Anti- Mask / Anti-Vaxhole Arrested for Criminal Trespass

On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:50 PM, anti-mask /anti-vax agitator and Athletes Unleashed Owner Robby Dinero, was arrested by the Orchard Park Police Department for criminal trespass in the third degree.
Dinero, who reportedly has had previous violations of the Orchard Park Central School District’s “Code of Conduct”, and was previously advised that his privilege to be in any School District building had been revoked, entered into the Orchard Park High School prior to the School board Meeting starting. Dinero was stopped outside by school staff and told that he was not allowed to enter the building. He entered the building and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass by officers.
Dinero was processed at the Orchard Park Police Station and was released on an appearance ticket, returnable on December 28, 2021 in Orchard Park Town Court.
The Orchard Park School District released a statement:
The Orchard Park Central School District constantly strives to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our students, staff, and visitors. Unfortunately, that has become much more difficult during the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the District has worked to hold Board of Education meetings in public, as the Board and District welcome and value input from our residents and employees. Unfortunately, the District has been unable to effectively conduct its business during in-person meetings on a number of occasions this year due to visitors refusing to comply with the District’s Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols.
The District handles each matter on an individual basis and, if necessary, takes appropriate action to address violations. In November, the District was forced to ban an individual from coming inside school District buildings due to the individual’s conduct. Specifically, on multiple occasions, the individual would don a face mask to enter a school building, remove the face mask once in the building, and refuse to put it back on when requested by District officials and employees. In addition, the individual disrupted Board of Education meetings. The individual shouted threats and inappropriate statements, which interfered with the right of the Board of Education to continue their business in an orderly manner without disruption.
As a result, the District notified this individual, in writing, on November 12, 2021, that they are prohibited from being in any of the District’s school buildings and attending any activity or event taking place within District school buildings including Board meetings. At the December 14, 2021 Board meeting, the individual entered a District building despite being banned from the property. The District notified law enforcement, who then removed the individual from our property.
The District and Board of Education will continue to work to provide our students with the best education and support during these unprecedented times. We are disappointed that these incidents distract from our mission here at Orchard Park and will continue to concentrate our efforts on what truly matters: our students.