Anti- Mask / Anti-Vaxhole Arrested for Criminal Trespass

On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:50 PM, anti-mask /anti-vax agitator and Athletes Unleashed Owner Robby Dinero, was arrested by the Orchard Park Police Department for criminal trespass in the third degree.

Dinero, who reportedly has had previous violations of the Orchard Park Central School District’s “Code of Conduct”, and was previously advised that his privilege to be in any School District building had been revoked, entered into the Orchard Park High School prior to the School board Meeting starting. Dinero was stopped outside by school staff and told that he was not allowed to enter the building. He entered the building and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass by officers.

Dinero was processed at the Orchard Park Police Station and was released on an appearance ticket, returnable on December 28, 2021 in Orchard Park Town Court.

The Orchard Park School District released a statement: