TEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE STABBING OF A STUDENT OUTSIDE OF McKINLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 17-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned shortly after midnight this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, a designated Youth Part judge, on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

It is alleged that on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the adolescent offender was involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot outside of McKinley High School in the City of Buffalo A 14-year-old male student was stabbed multiple times.

The adolescent offender was one of the individuals allegedly involved in the fight that intentionally caused serious physical injuries to the victim. He was arraigned under the legal theory of accomplice liability on the attempted murder and assault charges.

A school security officer attempted to intervene in the parking lot fight and was subsequently shot. This incident remains under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The 14-year-old male was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains hospitalized.

The security officer, a 27-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The adolescent offender is scheduled to return on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. before Youth Part Justice Kelly Brinkworth for a bail review.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Public School District, FBI Buffalo, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and all other assisting law enforcement agencies for their work in this investigation.

“I am deeply disturbed by the violence that has occurred at McKinley High School. This schoolyard fight escalated into attempted murder when this boy was stabbed multiple times allegedly by this student. We will be aggressively prosecuting this case in Youth Part. I hope that this horrific event and the arrest of this student sends a strong message to all of the young people in our community that there are serious consequences to engaging in violent, criminal behavior. We will not tolerate violence in our schools. I want to thank the members of the Buffalo Police Department who have been working this case non-stop since yesterday afternoon as well as all of the other agencies who assisted in this investigation,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.