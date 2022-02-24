Former Williamsville Mayors team up to run for Village Board

Former Williamsville Mayors Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano announced their candidacy for Williamsville Village Board for the June 21, 2022 election. Lowther and DeLano have a combined 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leadership, competence, and results.

Mary Lowther is a lifelong Williamsville and Amherst resident, previously working as a controller for a large Amherst car dealership. She was the village’s first female Mayor, serving in the position from 2005 until 2011. She also previously served as a Village Trustee from 1991 to 1995. She also is the Village Historian, Chairperson of the Williamsville Historic Preservation Commission, and President of the Williamsville Historical Society.

“As we move past the pandemic, our Village government needs to refocus on the things that have made our community successful. I want to see our government support the local business district, preserve our rich heritage, and promote citizen services, parks and green space, and community initiatives for all. Dan DeLano and I will not need any on-the-job training and will be ready on day one,” said Mary Lowther.

Dan DeLano was first elected to the Village Board in 2011 and re-elected four years later. He was named Deputy Mayor in 2016 and appointed Mayor in December 2017, serving in that role until 2019. Dan DeLano first got involved in public service when he played a key role in blocking Kevin Gaughn’s proposal to dissolve Williamsville in 2010. He is the current Chairperson of the Village Tree Board and a Member of the Williamsville Traffic and Safety Committee.

“I chose to enter this race because the current Village Board has not worked on the issues important to our community. As a result, Williamsville has gone from the envy of every village to the poster child for political dysfunction. With Mary Lowther and my experience as former Mayors, we will return the focus of the Board on improving our community and restoring the reputation of Williamsville,” said Dan DeLano.

Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano will run for the Trustee positions currently filled by Dave Sherman and Matt Carson, both appointed by Mayor Deborah Rogers, for the remainder of the term.