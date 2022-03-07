JUDGE REVOKES RELEASE FOR TEEN ARRESTED EIGHT TIMES FOR VEHICLE THEFT-RELATED CRIMES

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case has revoked release for 18-year-old Kahill J. Reeves of Buffalo who has been charged with numerous crimes involving stolen vehicles over the past two months.

Our office filed a motion to request that the defendant be held without bail as he is accused of committing additional crimes following his arraignment on multiple pending cases while being released on his own recognizance as all of the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. Last week, Judge Case granted the motion and remanded the defendant on four of his cases pending in Buffalo City Court.

The first alleged crime occurred on December 31, 2021. The victim called 911 after seeing their vehicle being driven by unknown individual in the area of Doat Street and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Town of Cheektowaga. At approximately 4:56 a.m., a Buffalo Police patrol officer saw the stolen vehicle being driven on Genesee Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The defendant allegedly refused to pull over and crashed into a parked car on Suffolk Street near LaSalle Avenue. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanor) before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on January 21, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but the defendant did not appear.

The second alleged crime occurred on January 11, 2022. At approximately 3:20 a.m., a Buffalo Police patrol officer allegedly observed the defendant driving a stolen vehicle on Keystone Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Town of Cheektowaga. When the vehicle stopped, the defendant and the other occupants allegedly exited the stolen vehicle and attempted run away to evade arrest. The defendant was apprehended on Wex Street after a brief chase. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanor) before Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin J. Keane on January 21, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but the defendant did not appear.

The third alleged crime occurred on January 12, 2022. At approximately 10:01 p.m., a Buffalo Police patrol officer allegedly saw the defendant sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle that was parked on East Amherst Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen the day before from a residence in Town of Tonawanda after the owner left the vehicle running without the key inside. Officers allegedly found the victim’s credit card inside the defendant’s pants pocket, which had reportedly been used at a gas station after the vehicle was stolen. The defendant is also accused of providing a false name to the officer. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket.

Reeves was arraigned on two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felonies), one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanor), and one count of False Personation (Class “B” misdemeanor) before Judge Keane on January 21, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but the defendant did not appear.

The fourth alleged crime occurred on January 20, 2022. At approximately 5:07 p.m., a Buffalo Police patrol officer allegedly saw the defendant driving a stolen vehicle on East Delavan Avenue near East End Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Town of Amherst the day before. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the defendant allegedly drove off at a high-rate of speed through city streets. The defendant is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct that caused grave risk to others by leading police officers on pursuit, speeding, swerving into oncoming traffic, and causing a crash with another vehicle on East Delavan Avenue near Roma Avenue. The force of the collision caused the vehicle driven by the defendant to flip over and totaled the other vehicle. The defendant was arrested and held pending his arraignment.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class “D” felony), one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony), one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor), and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanor) before Judge Keane on January 21, 2022. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A felony hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but the defendant did not appear.

The fifth alleged crime occurred on February 1, 2022. At approximately 7:03 p.m., the defendant allegedly stole a vehicle that was parked outside of a residence in the Town of Tonawanda. The owner left the vehicle running in the driveway without the keys inside. The victim saw his vehicle being backed out of the driveway and ran after it. When the vehicle shut off, the defendant and a 17-year-old co-defendant allegedly ran off with the victim’s girlfriend’s designer backpack that contained a designer wallet, six credit cards, cash and a pair of Apple Airpods. The defendants allegedly attempted to flee by obtaining a ride from a rideshare driver. Officers located the suspects, who allegedly matched the description provided by the victim, entering the rideshare driver’s vehicle. Both were arrested and the stolen items were recovered.

Reeves was arraigned on one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class “D” felony), one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony), six counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felonies), one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Petit Larceny (Class “A” misdemeanors) before Town of Tonawanda Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello on February 2, 2022. He was released under supervision.

Reeves was scheduled to return on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing, but the defendant did not appear because he was in custody in Niagara County. Judge Cavarello modified the defendant’s bail to $10,00 cash, bond or partially secured bond. Reeves is scheduled to Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old male adolescent offender was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. He is scheduled to return on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkworth.

The sixth alleged crime occurred on February 7, 2022. At approximately 4:27 a.m., Buffalo Police officers allegedly saw the defendant and two co-defendants sleeping inside of a stolen vehicle that was parked on Colvin and Crescent Avenues. The vehicle had been reported stolen overnight from the Town of Tonawanda after the keys had been left inside.

The defendant and the two co-defendants, 18-year-old Gemani Maston and 18-year-old Jajuan Hunt, were each charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony), one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanor). The defendant was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. The defendant failed to appear as the Court was notified that he was in custody in Niagara County. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The seventh alleged crime occurred on February 17, 2022. At approximately 8:42 p.m., Buffalo Police officers responded to Cordova Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle and allegedly found the defendant in possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bailey-Kensington area without the key inside.

The defendant was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Class “A” misdemeanors). He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday, February 28, 2022. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The eighth alleged crime occurred on February 21, 2022. At approximately 2:47 a.m., Amherst Police were investigating the report of larcenies from parked vehicles in the area of Florence Lane and Glenhaven Drive. A patrol officer allegedly saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, on East Summerset Lane. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the defendant allegedly refused to pull over and sped off into Niagara County where he was apprehended.

The defendant was charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class “D” felony), one count of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors). He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned in Amherst Town Court. The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 before Amherst Town Court Justice Kara Bascaglia.

Prior to allegedly committing these crimes, the defendant was one of the first participants in our office’s restorative justice program for eligible adolescent offenders pending prosecution in Youth Part. Our office consented to the dismissal of the charge against the adolescent offender after he successfully completed the program. Therefore, our office cannot comment on the case as it has been sealed by operation of law.