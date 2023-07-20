WASHINGTON — The House Oversight Committee will move on from its attacks on Hunter Biden to address UFOs next week.

According to the GOP’s schedule, Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) will hold a hearing Wednesday on UFOs after intelligence agencies submitted a new report of incidents over the past year.

Republican lawmakers had promised a study of “unidentified aerial phenomena” after a former intelligence official made claims that the U.S. military may have found a crashed alien spacecraft, ABC News reported.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has become the Republican’s leader in Congress on UFOs, but he swears there will be “professionals” before the committee to answer questions.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who sits on the Oversight Committee, appeared to reject the idea of aliens from space.

“I’m a Christian,” she explained, “and I believe the Bible. I think that, to me, honestly, I’ve looked into it, and I think we have to question if it’s more of the spiritual. Angels or fallen angels.”

In the past, the Pentagon has said that many of the UAPs have been explainable, like space debris falling into the atmosphere, weather balloons and drones.