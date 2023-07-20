House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) blasted Republicans on Thursday for giving a platform to Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As Republicans were holding a hearing on government censorship, Jeffries spoke out at a press conference.

“I mean the Republican hearings that have unfolded over the last few days and throughout this entire Congress are a malignant clown show that are not designed to address issues that impact the health, the safety, and the economic well-being of the American people, but instead pedal outlandish and out of control conspiracy theories,” Jeffries said.

“The notion that Republicans would give a congressional platform to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who pedals anti-semitic tropes and baseless xenophobic conspiracy theories which together are directed at the Jewish community and the Chinese American community is unbelievable, which is why you can’t take my Republican colleagues seriously when they tell you that they believe in tolerance.”

Jeffries offered a theory of why Republicans “would you give Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a congressional platform to spew his hatred.”

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a living, breathing, false flag operation,” he explained. “His whole campaign is being run by right-wing political operatives who have one objective, try to take down President Joe Biden.”

Watch the video below.