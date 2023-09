In the latest release of @chrissycasilio-bluhm7062 deleted tweets, Republican EC Executive Candidate Chrissy Casilio believes that kids shouldn’t learn about LGBTQIA in schools, and if they do they should also learn about ‘Hamsters in the ass’ and ‘Anal beads’ @ChrissyCaBoom #Buffalo #ChrissyTweets For more visit https://chrissytweets.com