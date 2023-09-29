A Proud Boys member who served as the far-right group’s “tool” during the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection and then disappeared after he was convicted has reportedly been found and arrested again.

In May, Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Florida, was convicted of assaulting police and rioting, among other charges. Worrell was found guilty after a five-day bench trial.

His sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 18, but he later disappeared, according to reports.

The defendant has now been located, according to Naples Daily News.

"Naples resident Christopher Worrell, convicted for his part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has been arrested at his home by the FBI, a Collier County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Thursday night," the outlet reported. "The sheriff's office assisted the FBI with the warrant. When it was served, Worrell was home."



According to the Thursday article:

"Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, went missing in August just as he was about to face sentencing for multiple crimes he committed during the riot. He was found guilty in May. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence that includes 14 years in prison, fines and other conditions."

The report continues:

"Among other violations, Worrell was accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with pepper spray."

