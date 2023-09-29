Donald Trump Thursday night took a swipe at Fox News and the GOP debates, calling on an end to the primary and on those in the media to "stop with the bad debates and negative ads."

Trump on Thursday suggested that some of the GOP candidates did better than others at the recent Republican debate, even giving a report card for his rivals.



After that, he called for an end to the debates altogether.

Trump, who has skipped the first two debates and said he plans to avoid them all, had this to say late Thursday.



"The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016. Their overall Ratings are down 30%," he added. "FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE. GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! DJT."

