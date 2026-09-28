Walker Named Semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

BUFFALO, NY – University at Buffalo tight end Clint Walker been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Celebrating its 37th year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Joining the Bulls in January, Walker is a business administration major with a 3.7 grade point average.

The Goshen, IN native has made an immediate with the Bulls. His 11 receptions for 82 yards rank second on the team.

The 206 semifinalists, each nominated as their school’s sole nominee and best all-around student-athlete on their respective teams, represent every NCAA division and the NAIA. The group is the largest in the history of the award, eclipsing the previous record of 204 set in 2024. Collectively, the semifinalists boast a 3.64 average GPA and include 130 team captains, 24 All-Americans and 98 players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees.

“Every year, I’m amazed by what these young men are able to accomplish,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “Playing college football takes an enormous commitment, and to perform at a high level on the field while also excelling in the classroom and serving as a leader on campus is something special. These 206 semifinalists have a lot to be proud of, and it’s a privilege to recognize their accomplishments.”

Now in its 68th year, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments have recognized 954 individuals, with this year’s scholarships pushing the program’s all-time distribution above $13.5 million. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on a player’s academic, athletic and leadership accomplishments.

Former UB linebacker Red Murdock was the program’s first Campbell Trophy finalist last year.

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