Bulls Fall Just Short Against Western Michigan

BUFFALO, NY – A goal-line stand by Western Michigan, in the game’s final seconds, allowed the Broncos to escape Broadview Stadium with a 20-17 victory over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon in the Mid-American Conference opener for both schools.

Western Michigan took a 20-17 lead with 1:19 left in the game. On the ensuing UB possession, the Bulls drove the ball all the way to the Bronco’s two-yard line with 11 seconds left. Unfortunately, on fourth down, Jason Wright’s rush attempt came up just short, allowing WMU to hold on.

The defending MAC Champions went up 7-0 on their first possession. It took the Bulls only one play to respond. Wright connected with Patrick Clacks III for a 59-yard touchdown, just eight seconds after the Broncos scored, to tie the game.

Messiah Burch put the Bulls ahead, 14-7, on a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The senior running back finished the game with 106 yards rushing for his second-straight 100-yard game.

Leading 14-10 at the half, the UB defense kept the Broncos off the board in the third quarter and extended its lead to 17-10 early in the fourth on a 35-yard field goal by Oliver Hautanen .

Western Michigan tied the game with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter, before forcing a Buffalo punt and driving 59 yards for the eventual game-winning 38-yard field goal.

Wright, making his third career start under center, continued to look more comfortable – throwing for 170 yards and a touchdown in the game. His favorite target was once again Chance Morrow who had a game-high seven catches for 90 yards on the day.

Buffalo’s defense played inspired football, led by defensive tackle Cornell Evans who had five tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss – all career-highs. SaVeon Brown added a career-high 12 tackles and Miles Greer had 11 stops.

The Bulls are back in action next Saturday at Toledo.



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