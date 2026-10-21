DMV urges drivers to slow down near schools during School Bus Safety Week

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to slow down and obey traffic rules near schools and school buses as School Bus Safety Week runs Oct. 19-23, and says motorists should expect increased enforcement around schools and school buses.

Every weekday in New York, about 2.3 million children get on and off school buses, and the DMV estimates roughly 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass school buses with red lights flashing, the agency said.

“It’s up to all of us to keep school children safe as they travel back and forth to school. Flashing lights on a school bus mean stop completely,” said New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt.

The DMV said drivers should be prepared to stop for buses that make frequent stops and travel at slower speeds, slow when they see yellow lights, and stop when red lights are flashing. Motorists should obey reduced speed limits near schools, stop at crosswalks and avoid distractions such as electronic devices while driving.

The agency also provided safety tips for students and parents, including waiting away from the curb at bus stops, taking five large steps straight away from the bus door after exiting, making eye contact with the driver before crossing in front of the bus and never going back for items left on the bus.

The DMV directed readers to additional safety information on its website and to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for related materials.

In keeping with the DMV’s advisory, local law enforcement agencies are expected to increase patrols near schools during the week to remind drivers to slow down and stop for stopped school buses.