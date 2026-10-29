DMV, DEC warn drivers to watch for increased deer and moose activity this fall

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Environmental Conservation urged drivers Thursday to be especially cautious this fall as deer and moose become more active during the breeding season, increasing the risk of collisions.

“Hitting a deer or moose can do great damage to your vehicle and could cause injury,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Christian Jackstadt. “Drivers should be aware of these animals’ increased activity and be especially cognizant at dawn and dusk when they are more likely to be moving about on roads and less visible.”

“New York’s healthy deer population reflects our state’s rich natural resources but as fall brings increased wildlife movement during breeding season, motorists should be especially vigilant on the roadways,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton added. “We encourage drivers to slow down, watch for wildlife along roadsides, and remember that where there is one deer, there may be more.”

Statewide, there are an estimated 1.3 million to 1.6 million white-tailed deer and roughly 700 moose concentrated in the Adirondack region, the agencies said. Data from the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research show 32,287 crashes statewide involving deer in 2024 and 7,616 crashes involving another animal.

Those crashes peaked in the fall: 4,050 deer-related crashes in October 2024, 5,854 in November and 3,624 in December, the agencies said.

The DMV and DEC noted motorists most often encounter these animals at dawn and dusk, when visibility is reduced. Moose can be particularly hard to see at night because their dark coloring and the height of their bodies place much of them above vehicle headlights.

The agencies offered the following safety recommendations for drivers:

Slow down when you see deer or moose near roadsides; animals can suddenly bolt into the road.

If one deer crosses, expect others to follow and reduce speed.

Use headlights and, if safe, honk to warn animals and other drivers.

Exercise extra caution on roads marked with deer‑crossing signs and when driving at dawn or dusk.

If an animal is on the roadway, brake firmly but do not swerve; swerving may cause a more serious crash.

If a collision occurs, drivers are advised to stay away from a wounded animal, move their vehicle to a safe location if possible, turn on hazard lights, and call police if the animal is blocking traffic or creating a hazard. Drivers should also check their vehicle for visible damage and call for a tow if the vehicle appears unsafe to drive. If a crash causes injury, death or more than $1,000 in property damage, motorists must complete an official crash report and send it to the DMV.

This joint advisory was issued by the New York State DMV and DEC to remind motorists that fall wildlife movement increases collision risks and that simple precautions can reduce danger to drivers and animals.