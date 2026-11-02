Mayor Ryan proposes $94 million 2027 capital budget to rebuild Buffalo infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Sean Ryan on Monday transmitted a proposed 2027 Capital Budget and Emergency Bond Authorization to the Buffalo Common Council that would authorize $94 million in capital investment to repair streets, bridges, city facilities and neighborhood public spaces.

The proposal calls for $59.1 million in 2027 bonding and $34.9 million in emergency bonding. Ryan said the plan prioritizes deferred maintenance to avoid higher repair costs later.

“Buffalo has reached a turning point. We can keep reacting to problems after they happen, or we can invest in our infrastructure and take care of the things residents depend on before they fail,” Ryan said in a letter transmitting the plan. “This capital plan is a commitment to doing things the responsible way. It fixes the basics, rebuilds our roads and infrastructure, and reinvests in the community centers, pools, and rinks that hold our neighborhoods together.”

Major investments highlighted in the budget include $22.5 million for citywide engineering infrastructure improvements, which would form the core of a street reconstruction and repaving program; $10.55 million for the Louisiana Street Bridge and streetscape project; and $2.2 million for the rehabilitation of the West Ferry Lift Bridge.

The plan also includes a $9 million roof replacement program covering eight city facilities, along with funding for sanitation and public works equipment. The mayor’s announcement said the budget commits $4.8 million for new tandem dump trucks with wing plows and spreaders, sanitation packers, a street sweeper, a hot patch truck and a signal truck for traffic operations.

Ryan asked the Common Council to approve the proposed capital budget and emergency bond authorization. The council must review and approve the bonding authorization before projects can proceed.

Roof program and neighborhood facilities

Ryan’s letter says the $9 million roof program is intended to fund critical repairs at eight city facilities:

Autumnwood Senior Center

Cazenovia Pool

First Ward Community Center

Geraldine Butler Valley Community Center

Hennepin Park Senior Center

North Buffalo Ice Rink

Tosh Collins Senior Center

West Side Community Services

The proposal also earmarks money for life-safety improvements at community centers, pool and playground work, splash pads and other repairs intended to keep neighborhood facilities functional.

Council President Joel Feroleto reaffirmed support for moving the plan forward, saying he looks forward to working with Ryan and other Common Council members on neighborhood projects. Fillmore District Council Member and Finance Committee Chair Mitch Nowakowski said the investments are needed to address immediate needs and avoid higher costs later.

Ryan’s transmittal letter notes that the emergency bond authorization was increased to $34.9 million from an earlier figure of roughly $20 million after the administration identified additional projects that could not responsibly wait for the regular capital cycle. The emergency funds are intended to speed work on items the letter describes as active failures, life-safety concerns or conditions that would cost more if delayed. The list includes radio equipment for first responders and the Department of Public Works, emergency demolitions and repairs to aging firehouses.

Ryan wrote: “This is not work for one person or one branch of government. Building a better Buffalo takes all of us pulling in the same direction.”