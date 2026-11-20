▶ Joe Brady On Injury Updates & Outlook For Sunday's Matchup | Buffalo Bills

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the media on November 20, 2026 after practice. He discussed injury updates/designations for the Dolphins matchup, the plan at CB, if Tyrell Shavers might play Sunday, Dalton Kincaid being listed as doubtful, and confidence in players including Jordan Hancock, Keleki Latu, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, & Te'Cory Couch.

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