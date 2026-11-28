▶ “We Need To Do A Much Better Job Of Staying Disciplined” | John Tavares | Buffalo Bandits

Buffalo Bandits head coach John Tavares spoke to the media after the 10-6 loss to the Georgia Swarm. He discussed the penalties the team took and how it shaped the game. He also spoke about how the team is looking to use their three weeks off to improve.

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Source: Buffalo Bandits — Watch the original video on YouTube