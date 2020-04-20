Heart & Soul Conversation # 26……Baseball-More Than A Game

April 20

“The historian Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., has remarked that we suffer today from “too much pluribus and not enough unum.” Few things survive in these cynical days to remind us of the Union from which so many of our personal and collective blessings flow, and it is hard not to wonder, in an age when the present moment consumes and overshadows all else — our bright past and our dim unknown future — what finally does endure? What encodes and stores the genetic material of our civilization — passing down to the next generation the best of us, what we hope will mutate into betterness for our children and our posterity? Baseball provides one answer. Nothing in our daily life offers more of the comfort of continuity, the generational connection of belonging to a vast and complicated American family, the powerful sense of home, the freedom from time’s constraints, and the great gift of accumulated memory than does our National Pastime.”—Ken Burns

Christina M. Abt is an accomplished author, newspaper columnist and radio broadcaster with four books to her credit:

1,) Chicken Wing Wisdom: Western New York Stories of Family, Life and Food Shared Around the Table—a regional best-seller.

2.) Crown Hill, A Novel of Love, Life and The Afterlife: Christina’s first work of historical fiction that continues to earn five-star Amazon reviews.

3.)Heart & Soul, The Best Years of My Op-Ed Life: A collection of essays chronicling Christina’s long-running newspaper and NPR Affiliate/WBFO Radio commentary career.

4.) Beauty & Grace: a work of historical fiction earning five star reviews on Amazon and praise from readers across America. B&G Presentations have included the South Dakota Women’s Prison Book Club and the South Dakota Festival of Books as well as The Cell Theater in Manhattan.

5.) Money or Love, is her newest book, a novel about internet dating from the far

side of 40, which will publish in June.

Christina is a bred and born Buffalo Gal, the proud mother of two

and the blessed Nana of one perfect grandson and one darling granddaughter.

