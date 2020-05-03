Legislator Vinal Directs Donation of Personal Protection Equipment from Chinese Chamber of Commerce to Amherst’s First Responders

Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal coordinated delivery of 700 N95 masks and 1000 surgical masks to the Amherst Department Emergency Services & Safety earlier today. The masks were secured by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce (WNY-CCC) and the Chinese Club of Western New York. Jasmine Chen, chair of the WNY-CCC was on hand for the delivery, which was received by Amherst Police Chief John Askey and Amherst Director of Emergency Services James Zymanek.

“It is so important, during this unprecedented crisis, for all Americans to work together on solutions,” said Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal. “This is why I am so thankful for this donation from the WNY-CCC. It is a relief to know that our local first responders will have personal protection equipment while they respond to emergencies in Amherst. I also want to commend Chief Askey and Director Zymanek for their work developing the Amherst Emergency & Safety Campus. In addition to coordinating emergency response operations during large scale events, the facility provides space and training for emergency departments across our region.”

The Chinese Club of Buffalo was founded in 1954 by local Chinese American community includes more than four hundred active members. They promote cultural exchanges via community events and organizations, including the Buffalo Chinese Language School, the Buffalo Chinese Health Professional and the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

“The Western New York Chinse Chamber of Commerce was formed three years ago,” said Jasmine Chen. “Since then, our membership has grown to include more than forty individuals and businesses. We are working to spread awareness about what Chinese-American owned businesses contribute to our region, and we were proud to launch the first Asian Food and Culture Festival last year at Canalside. During the pandemic, we have been working to support the community, through donations of PPE to hospitals and first responders. We understand the challenges we all face as a community. In the face of a challenge like this pandemic, we must stand strong and united.”