The Seasons of Baseball in Buffalo

Following three years of intensive writing and editing, Jim Overfield and his collaborative writing team are weeks away from publishing an updated and expanded version of his father, Joseph M. Overfield’s book, The 100 Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, originally printed in 1985. This new version is titled, The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 and will be released during the World Series in late October. The book will retail for $49.95 and a special 10% discounted price of $45 plus tax and handling will be available by pre-ordering the book from August 21 through October 1 at www.bisons.com.

According to James, the literary homage to his father will be one step closer to publication on Friday, August 21st at 11am inside the Johnny B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, when he will reveal the book’s cover, and details about a unique donation in his father’s name—The Joseph M. Overfield Baseball, Softball and Mentoring Program, a collaboration with Omega Mentoring, The Willie “Hutch” Jones Educational and Sports Program and the Wiley Sports Pavilion. The donation will be from a portion of book sales and sales of a commemorative 26 Shirts creation that will pay homage to the rich history of baseball in Buffalo.

“My father had plans to revamp and update his book,” Overfield stated. “Sadly, he passed in 2000 before he got to it. Many encouraged me to undertake the update myself. However, it was not until the fall of 2016, with my discovery of a box in my basement that I was inspired to think seriously about the project. That box was filled with copies of The Bison Gram, a Buffalo Bisons publication that appeared four times a year from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, My dad was a regular contributor to The Bison Gram, penning a series of articles titled, “BisonsTales,” covering different aspects of Buffalo-area baseball history. From that discovery, it was only a matter of time before I decided to take on my father’s book editing and writing challenge. The end result is an expanded 400-page book, with more than 150 black and white and color photographs, cartoons, and images. This reveal of the cover artwork is a huge step forward as it signifies the book’s online and upcoming hard copy publication, with a design that acknowledges many who played a part in the rich history of Buffalo Baseball.”

The cover reveal will carry through the book’s baseball theme by taking place at what was once the home of the Buffalo Bisons, War Memorial Stadium, today known as The Johnny B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. In addition to the reveal, County Executive Mark Poloncarz will be on hand to proclaim August 21st as Joseph Overfield Day in Erie County, which he notes as well-deserved recognition of this compilation of Buffalo’s baseball legacy.

“Jim Overfield’s new book The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball builds on his father Joseph’s work and presents a complete and colorful picture of baseball in Buffalo over the past 140 years,” Poloncarz stated. “Generations of Western New Yorkers have celebrated great baseball moments, endured tough defeats, cheered famous players, and enjoyed our national pastime here in Buffalo, and this book brings that rich and vibrant history to life.”

Michael J. Billoni is The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball Project Manager, Assistant Editor, and Publisher. A member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, he was also the Vice President/ General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons when the team made the move from War Memorial Stadium to its newly built, state-of-the-art downtown ballpark, now called Sahlen Field. He views this book as the ultimate chronicle of Buffalo’s storied baseball history.

“I have been doubly blessed as I worked closely with Joe Overfield on the original 100 Seasons of Buffalo Baseball book andnow, 35 years later, we are announcing an update of that book with his son, Jim,” Billoni stated. “I know Joe and the other original members of our Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Committee are smiling down upon us with great pride,”

Joining Overfield at the book cover reveal will be Sportscaster Stu Boyer as master of ceremony, Director of the Johnny B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion and Omega Mentoring-Cedric Holloway, Buffalo Bisons Assistant General Manager-Brad Bisbing, County Executive-Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner-Tim Clark, Willie “Hutch” Jones-Director Willie “Hutch” Jones Educational and Sports Program, Del Reid-Founder and Owner of 26 Shirts and Mike Billoni-Managing Partner of Billoni Associates Publishing.

ABOUT THE SEASONS OF BUFFALO BASEBALL 1857-2020: The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 is a collaborative effort that draws heavily from Joe Overfield’s book, especially its year-by-year summaries of each Bison Season from 1857 to 1985. This richly illustrated, 400-page book updates the book to 2020 and adds substantial new material about Bison players, managers, owners, ballparks, fans, and memorable games. It also describes Buffalo’s surprisingly important role in baseball history.

Many authors have contributed to the book including Brian M. Frank, an Assistant Editor on the project and creator of the website The Herd Chronicles, Paul Langendorfer, author of Baseball in Buffalo, and Budd Bailey and Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News and Sam Maiorana of Rochester’s Democrat and Chronicle and former Ch. 2 sportscaster Jonah Javad.

The book honors the memory of Joe Overfield and is a tribute to the resilience of the City of Buffalo and the game that has been part of the city’s fabric for more than 160 years. www.bisons.com and www.herdchronicles.com.