Harding Caught in a Lie as Camera’s Place Him inside Capitol Building

Harding was also caught on camera among a group of people outside the Capitol piling cameras, tripods and other equipment marked “AP” on the ground as people repeatedly shouted “CNN sucks.” One man wearing a black ski mask slams a tripod to the ground and stomps on it. A video posted to ruptly.tv, showed Harding approach the pile and say: “A bigger lighter.” Someone yells “Light it up!” as Harding kneels down and sets a piece of plastic on fire in the middle of the pile.