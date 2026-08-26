GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/25/26

The Buffalo Bisons scored four runs in the sixth inning and Grant Rogers allowed only two earned runs over six innings as the Herd defeated the Rochester Red Wings 6-3 at ESL Ballpark on Tuesday.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/rogers-leads-bisons-to-series-opening-win-in-rochester

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the second game of this six-game set on Wednesday at ESL Ballpark in Rochester at 1:05 p.m. RHP Josh Stephan will take the mound for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube