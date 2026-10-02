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Joe Brady Gives Injury Update For Game Vs The Patriots | Buffalo Bills

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Buffalo Bills
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Joe Brady Gives Injury Update For Game Vs The Patriots | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media after practice on Friday October 2nd. Topics include: the decision to play or not play a player, how Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun have handled practice this week, feeling confident with his players, facing a divison rival, and an injury update.

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