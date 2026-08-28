Search here...
Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/28/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/28/26

By
WNYmedia Network
-

At ESL Ballpark on Friday night, Liover Peguero ruined Jameson Taillon’s rehab start with a fourth-inning bases-clearing double, and despite a seven-strikeout relief effort from Richard Gallardo, the Buffalo Bisons dropped their third straight game in their series against the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/strong-pitching-not-enough-in-bisons-loss-to-rochester

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fifth game of this six-game set on Saturday at ESL Ballpark in Rochester at 6:45 p.m. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved