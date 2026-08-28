GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons at Rochester Red Wings 8/28/26

At ESL Ballpark on Friday night, Liover Peguero ruined Jameson Taillon’s rehab start with a fourth-inning bases-clearing double, and despite a seven-strikeout relief effort from Richard Gallardo, the Buffalo Bisons dropped their third straight game in their series against the Rochester Red Wings, 5-3.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/strong-pitching-not-enough-in-bisons-loss-to-rochester

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fifth game of this six-game set on Saturday at ESL Ballpark in Rochester at 6:45 p.m. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube